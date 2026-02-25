Justyn Hamilton News: Double-doubles in return
Hamilton (calf) generated 12 points (5-12 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 2-2 FT), 10 rebounds, one assist and one block across 21 minutes of Tuesday's 112-104 win over Windy City.
Hamilton had been sidelined with a calf injury recently, but he was feeling well enough to play Tuesday. The 26-year-old big man delivered a double-double off the bench, and he was the only Herd reserve to score in double figures.
Justyn Hamilton
Free Agent
