Justyn Hamilton News: Double-doubles in return

Hamilton (calf) generated 12 points (5-12 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 2-2 FT), 10 rebounds, one assist and one block across 21 minutes of Tuesday's 112-104 win over Windy City.

Hamilton had been sidelined with a calf injury recently, but he was feeling well enough to play Tuesday. The 26-year-old big man delivered a double-double off the bench, and he was the only Herd reserve to score in double figures.