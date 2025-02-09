Justyn Hamilton News: Efficient in return

Hamilton registered eight points (3-4 FG, 1-2 FT) and three rebounds across nine minutes Saturday during the G League Oklahoma City Blue's 112-110 loss to the Capital City Go-Go.

Hamilton missed one week while down with an illness and saw a smaller workload during Saturday's return. He typically takes on between 20-to-25 minutes per game, so his status will be worth keeping an eye on heading into his club's next matchup Monday, also against Capital City.