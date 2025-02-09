Justyn Hamilton News: Efficient in return
Hamilton registered eight points (3-4 FG, 1-2 FT) and three rebounds across nine minutes Saturday during the G League Oklahoma City Blue's 112-110 loss to the Capital City Go-Go.
Hamilton missed one week while down with an illness and saw a smaller workload during Saturday's return. He typically takes on between 20-to-25 minutes per game, so his status will be worth keeping an eye on heading into his club's next matchup Monday, also against Capital City.
Justyn Hamilton
Free Agent
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball toolsSign Up Now