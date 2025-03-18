Fantasy Basketball
Justyn Hamilton

Justyn Hamilton News: Perfect from field

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 18, 2025

Hamilton (ankle) recorded 12 points (6-6 FG), eight rebounds, two assists and two blocks in 20 minutes during Tuesday's 124-118 win over the Rip City Remix.

Hamilton returned to action Tuesday after missing time due to an ankle injury. Despite coming off the bench against Rip City, Hamilton was just two rebounds shy of recording a double-double.

Justyn Hamilton
 Free Agent
More Stats & News
