Justyn Hamilton News: Quiet outing in G League loss

Hamilton (rest) racked up four points (2-5 FG), two assists and one rebound over 16 minutes in Friday's 116-104 G League loss to the Mexico City Capitanes.

Hamilton returned to action as a second-unit option after being rested during his team's previous game. The center has generally failed to impress over the course of the campaign but contributed double-digit point totals along with some serviceable rebounding numbers in three straight appearances before Friday's clash. He'll likely remain behind John Butler and Lacey James on the depth chart going forward.