Justyn Hamilton News: Quiet outing in loss

Hamilton (rest) racked up four points (2-5 FG), two assists and one rebound over 16 minutes in Friday's 116-104 G League loss to the Mexico City Capitanes.

Hamilton returned to action as a second-unit option after being rested during his team's previous game. The center has failed to impress this campaigned but contributed double-digit point totals along with a few rebounds in three straight appearances before Friday's clash. He'll likely remain behind John Butler and Lacey James in the competition for starts going forward.