Justyn Hamilton News: Rested Friday
Hamilton didn't play in Friday's 134-126 G League win over the Memphis Hustle due to load management.
Hamilton has made two appearances off the bench since bouncing back from a two-week injury absence, but he's not yet ready to resume a consistent role. He has been a reliable contributor of points and rebounds over those last two contests. However, he's usually a backup option behind center John Butler.
