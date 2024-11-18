Justyn Hamilton News: Solid performance off bench

Hamilton registered 15 points (6-11 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 1-1 FT), four rebounds, one assist and one block in 21 minutes during Sunday's 116-89 G League loss to the Birmingham Squadron.

After not playing in the G League season opener, Hamilton has totaled 23 points, 11 rebounds, two assists, two steals and a block over the last two games. He should continue to play around 20 minutes off the bench for the Blue moving forward.