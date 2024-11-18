Justyn Hamilton News: Solid performance off bench
Hamilton registered 15 points (6-11 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 1-1 FT), four rebounds, one assist and one block in 21 minutes during Sunday's 116-89 G League loss to the Birmingham Squadron.
After not playing in the G League season opener, Hamilton has totaled 23 points, 11 rebounds, two assists, two steals and a block over the last two games. He should continue to play around 20 minutes off the bench for the Blue moving forward.
Justyn Hamilton
Free Agent
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball toolsSign Up Now