Jusuf Nurkic Injury: Downgraded to questionable

Nurkic (illness) has been downgraded to questionable for Thursday's game against the Mavericks.

Nurkic popped up on the injury report Thursday, as the veteran big man is battling an illness. The 29-year-old was a healthy scratch for Tuesday's loss to the Warriors and may end up missing a second straight game with the team in Dallas, with Moussa Diabate potentially seeing more time on the floor against the Mavericks.