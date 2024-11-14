Jusuf Nurkic Injury: Iffy for Friday vs. OKC

Nurkic is listed as questionable for Friday's game against the Thunder due to a left ankle sprain.

Nurkic missed Tuesday's win over Utah due to the lingering ankle injury, though he was able to suit up in the second leg of the back-to-back set in Wednesday's loss to the Kings. If the big man is unable to suit up Friday, Mason Plumlee will likely get the starting nod with Oso Ighodaro receiving an uptick in playing time off the bench.