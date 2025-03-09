Fantasy Basketball
Jusuf Nurkic Injury: Likely available Monday

Published on March 9, 2025

Nurkic (neck) is probable for Monday's game against the Heat.

After posting a 12-point, 15-rebound double-double against the Cavaliers on Friday, Nurkic sat out the second half of Charlotte's back-to-back set against Brooklyn on Saturday. While the big man will be back in action Monday, Mark Williams (rest) will also be available, so Nukic will likely handle a reserve role versus Miami.

