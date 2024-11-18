Jusuf Nurkic Injury: Listed out Monday

Nurkic (ankle) is listed as out for Monday's game against Orlando.

After three straight appearances for the Suns, Nurkic will be held out with a left ankle sprain, something that continues to pop up. With Nurkic on the shelf, this will be a big opportunity for Oso Ighodaro to step up for the Suns after a strong performance Sunday against the Timberwolves. Mason Plumlee started at power forward during that contest but will likely slide over to center in Nurkic's absence.