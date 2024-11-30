Fantasy Basketball
Jusuf Nurkic

Jusuf Nurkic Injury: Not playing Saturday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on November 30, 2024

Nurkic (ankle) has been ruled out for Saturday's game against the Warriors, Gerald Bourguet of GoPHNX.com reports.

Nurkic was initially tagged as probable for Saturday's game by head coach Mike Budenholzer after Friday's practice. However, the ankle injury appears serious enough that Nurkic will be sidelined, and his next chance to play will be against the Spurs on Tuesday. Mason Plumlee and Oso Ighodaro will see increased playing time due to Nurkic's injury.

Jusuf Nurkic
Phoenix Suns
More Stats & News
