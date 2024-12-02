Jusuf Nurkic Injury: Out at least one week

The Suns announced Monday that Nurkic will be re-evaluated in one week due to a right thigh contusion, Duane Rankin of The Arizona Republic reports.

Nurkic had previously been battling a left ankle sprain before missing Saturday's win over the Warriors due to an injury that had previously been labeled as a quadricep contusion. He'll now sit out at least the Suns' next four games before getting re-examined. Oso Ighodaro and Mason Plumlee will likely cover nearly all the minutes at center while Nurkic is sidelined. Through 16 games this season, Nurkic is shooting 42 percent from the field and holds averages of 8.9 points, 9.9 rebounds, 1.3 assists, 0.9 three-pointers, 0.9 steals and 0.6 blocks in 24.1 minutes.