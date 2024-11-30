Jusuf Nurkic Injury: Out Saturday with quad contusion

Nurkic has been ruled out for Saturday's game against the Warriors due to a right quadricep contusion.

A left ankle sprain was behind Nurkic's other two absences earlier this month, but the quad issue is a new concern for the center. Head coach Mike Budenholzer had previously labeled Nurkic as probable for Saturday's game following Friday's practice, but the 30-year-old big man evidently didn't heal up as quickly as the Suns anticipated. Look for Mason Plumlee and Oso Ighodaro to cover most of the minutes at center Saturday while Nurkic sits and turns his focus toward getting ready for Tuesday's matchup with Victor Wembanyama and the Spurs.