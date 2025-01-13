Jusuf Nurkic Injury: Out Tuesday, could miss more time

Nurkic (illness) is listed as out for Tuesday's game against the Hawks.

He also missed Sunday's 120-113 win over the Hornets, with Suns head coach telling Doug Haller of The Athletic beforehand that the veteran center is battling the flu and was considered unlikely to join the team for the start of its five-game road trip that begins Tuesday in Atlanta. Budenholzer said Nurkic could rejoin the team at some point later on in the road trip, but the 30-year-old is unlikely to be part of the Phoenix rotation unless one of Mason Plumlee or Oso Ighodaro misses time. Before sitting out Sunday's game with the ailment, Nurkic didn't play in either of the Suns' previous two games in coach's decisions.