Jusuf Nurkic

Jusuf Nurkic Injury: Probable for Sunday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on November 16, 2024

Nurkic is probable for Sunday's game against the Timberwolves due to a left ankle sprain.

Nurkic has been bothered by a left ankle sprain over the last few days. Even though the injury hasn't prevented the big man from suiting up outside of the Nov. 12 win over the Jazz, it has certainly impacted his play. Nurkic is averaging a mere 2.3 points and 8.7 rebounds per game in his last three contests.

Jusuf Nurkic
Phoenix Suns
More Stats & News
