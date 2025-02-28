Fantasy Basketball
Jusuf Nurkic Injury: Questionable for Saturday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on February 28, 2025 at 3:22pm

Nurkic (illness) is questionable for Saturday's matchup against Washington.

Nurkic is in jeopardy of missing his third consecutive contest due to an illness. Since joining the Hornets, the big man has averaged 8.2 points, 8.6 rebounds, 4.6 assists, 1.4 steals and 1.2 blocks in 19.2 minutes per game over five appearances (three starts). If Nurkic is ruled out, Moussa Diabate will likely see an uptick in playing time.

