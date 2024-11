Nurkic (ankle) is questionable for Wednesday's game against the Knicks.

Nurkic continues to deal with a left ankle sprain, and after missing the game against the Magic on Monday, he'll be a game-time call for Wednesday's contest. If Nurkic can't go, then Oso Ighodaro and Mason Plumlee would be in line to see more minutes in a depleted Suns frontcourt.