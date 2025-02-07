Fantasy Basketball
Jusuf Nurkic headshot

Jusuf Nurkic Injury: Questionable to make debut Friday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 7, 2025

Nurkic (trade pending) is listed as questionable for Friday's game versus the Spurs.

Nurkic was shipped from Phoenix to Charlotte on Thursday but is questionable to make his debut Friday as the trade is still being finalized. If the 30-year-old big man is able to suit up, he will likely compete for starting center minutes with Moussa Diabate after the Hornets traded away Nick Richards and Mark Williams.

