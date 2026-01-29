Nurkic is recovering from an illness that prevented him from playing against the Clippers on Tuesday, though he returned against the Warriors on Wednesday and finished with 11 points (4-7 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 2-2 FT), five rebounds, five assists and one steal over 23 minutes. His playing time Wednesday was his lowest since Dec. 20 against the Magic (21 minutes), so he could be on a minutes restriction if available for Friday's contest, which would mean more minutes being available for Kyle Filipowski and Kevin Love (rest).