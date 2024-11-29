Fantasy Basketball
Jusuf Nurkic Injury: Questionable to play Saturday

Published on November 29, 2024

Nurkic (ankle) is listed as questionable for Saturday's game against the Warriors, Duane Rankin of The Arizona Republic reports.

Head coach Mike Budenholzer said after Friday's practice that Nurkic and Bradley Beal (calf) are probable for Saturday's game, though Nurkic is by no means a lock to play. If Nurkic is sidelined, Oso Ighodaro or Mason Plumlee would be the top candidates to enter the Sun's starting lineup.

