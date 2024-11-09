Jusuf Nurkic Injury: Questionable to play Sunday
Nurkic is questionable for Sunday's game against the Kings due to left ankle soreness.
The Suns will be without Kevin Durant (calf) for at least two weeks, and losing Nurkic would deplete the frontcourt considerably. However, the questionable tag suggests he should have a decent chance of playing Sunday. Nurkic is averaging 11.0 points and 10.6 rebounds per game this season.
