Jusuf Nurkic

Jusuf Nurkic Injury: Questionable to play Sunday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on November 9, 2024

Nurkic is questionable for Sunday's game against the Kings due to left ankle soreness.

The Suns will be without Kevin Durant (calf) for at least two weeks, and losing Nurkic would deplete the frontcourt considerably. However, the questionable tag suggests he should have a decent chance of playing Sunday. Nurkic is averaging 11.0 points and 10.6 rebounds per game this season.

Jusuf Nurkic
Phoenix Suns
More Stats & News
