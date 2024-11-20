Jusuf Nurkic Injury: Returning to action Wednesday
Nurkic (ankle) has been cleared for Wednesday's game against New York, Kellan Olson of ArizonaSports.com reports.
Nurkic will return after missing two of Phoenix's last five games due to a nagging ankle injury. Mason Plumlee has filled in admirably as a rebounder while earning a plus-6.5 net rating on the season, so there's no guarantee that Nurkic will exceed the 23.7 minutes he has averaged across his 13 appearances this year.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball toolsSign Up Now