Jusuf Nurkic headshot

Jusuf Nurkic Injury: Ruled out Saturday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 8, 2025

Nurkic (neck) has been ruled out for Saturday's game against the Nets.

Nurkic is coming off an impressive performance in Friday's loss to the Cavaliers, recording a double-double with 12 points, 15 rebounds, five assists, one steal and one block. However, Charlotte will have to pivot Saturday against Brooklyn, likely turning to Moussa Diabate and Taj Gibson to shoulder the load in the frontcourt, especially with Mark Williams (foot) also ruled out for this game.

Jusuf Nurkic
Charlotte Hornets
More Stats & News
