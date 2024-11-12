Jusuf Nurkic Injury: Ruled out Tuesday
Nurkic (ankle) has been ruled out of Tuesday's game against the Jazz, Duane Rankin of The Arizona Republic reports.
Nurkic will miss the Suns' first NBA Cup matchup due to left ankle soreness. The big man aggravated the injury during Sunday's loss to the Kings, and he should be considered questionable for the second leg of the back-to-back set as the team plays the Kings on Wednesday.
