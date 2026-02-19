Jusuf Nurkic headshot

Jusuf Nurkic Injury: Sitting out Friday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 19, 2026

Nurkic is out for Friday's game against Memphis due to nose injury management.

Nurkic went unused during last Thursday's loss to Portland, and fantasy managers should expect his availability to remain sporadic throughout the course of the stretch run. Kyle Filipowski should handle the bulk of the center minutes Friday, with Kevin Love filling in the No. 2 center spot behind him.

Jusuf Nurkic
Utah Jazz
More Stats & News
