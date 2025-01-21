Jusuf Nurkic Injury: Still out Wednesday

Nurkic (conditioning) is out for Wednesday's game against the Nets.

After Nurkic missed seven consecutive games with an illness, the Suns now list him as out due to return-to-play conditioning. His next chance to return comes Saturday against the Wizards, although it's unclear how he'll mix into Phoenix's rotation once healthy. Nick Richards has taken over as the team's new starting center, and veteran Mason Plumlee should work as the backup big man until Nurkic is cleared to play.