Jusuf Nurkic Injury: Undergoing season-ending surgery

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on February 23, 2026 at 12:24pm

Nurkic is scheduled to undergo season-ending nose surgery Wednesday, Chris Haynes of NBA TV reports.

Nurkic came back from the All-Star break with a nose injury, and he's opting for a procedure to repair the issue. The 31-year-old big man is set to be an unrestricted free agent ahead of 2026-27, and he should receive plenty of interest on the open market this summer after averaging 10.9 points, 10.4 rebounds, 4.8 assists and 1.3 steals in 26.4 minutes per contest through 41 games this season. With Nurkic's campaign over, the runway is clear at center for Kyle Filipowski to handle a starting role the rest of the way.

