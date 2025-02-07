Jusuf Nurkic Injury: Won't make Charlotte debut Friday
Nurkic (recently traded) has been ruled out for Friday's game against the Spurs, Roderick Boone of The Charlotte Observer reports.
Nurkic will sit out of Friday's contest after the Hornets acquired him from the Suns on Thursday. The big man's next chance to play will come Sunday against the Pistons, and he will likely compete with Moussa Diabate for playing time.
