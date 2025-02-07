Fantasy Basketball
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Jusuf Nurkic headshot

Jusuf Nurkic Injury: Won't make Charlotte debut Friday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on February 7, 2025 at 3:13pm

Nurkic (recently traded) has been ruled out for Friday's game against the Spurs, Roderick Boone of The Charlotte Observer reports.

Nurkic will sit out of Friday's contest after the Hornets acquired him from the Suns on Thursday. The big man's next chance to play will come Sunday against the Pistons, and he will likely compete with Moussa Diabate for playing time.

Jusuf Nurkic
Charlotte Hornets
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball tools
Sign Up Now