Jusuf Nurkic Injury: Won't play Monday
Nurkic (nose) has been ruled out for Monday's game in Houston.
Monday will mark Nurkic's third consecutive game on the inactive list, and for now, he should be considered questionable for Thursday's game against the Pelicans. Kyle Filipowski will continue to get the bulk of the five-man minutes with Nurkic sidelined.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Jusuf Nurkic See More
-
DraftKings NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Friday, February 202 days ago
-
NBA Picks
Best NBA Bets Today: Free Picks & Player Props for Friday, February 202 days ago
-
FanDuel NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Lineup Plays and Strategy for Friday, February 202 days ago
-
DFS NBA
NBA Pick'Em Today: Pick6, Sleeper, and PrizePicks for Thursday, February 1210 days ago
-
NBA Waiver Wire
Top Fantasy Basketball Waiver Wire Pickups: Key Players to Boost Your Roster10 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Jusuf Nurkic See More