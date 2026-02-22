Jusuf Nurkic headshot

Jusuf Nurkic Injury: Won't play Monday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 22, 2026

Nurkic (nose) has been ruled out for Monday's game in Houston.

Monday will mark Nurkic's third consecutive game on the inactive list, and for now, he should be considered questionable for Thursday's game against the Pelicans. Kyle Filipowski will continue to get the bulk of the five-man minutes with Nurkic sidelined.

Jusuf Nurkic
Utah Jazz
