Fantasy Basketball
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Jusuf Nurkic headshot

Jusuf Nurkic News: Available for Monday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 10, 2025

Nurkic (trade pending) is not on the injury report for Monday's game against the Nets.

Nurkic wasn't cleared to make his debut Sunday against the Pistons, but it appears that he'll suit up for the first time as a Hornet on Monday. Mark Williams (not with team) has been ruled out and Moussa Diabate (eye) is questionable, so Nurkic could potentially see a hefty role right away.

Jusuf Nurkic
Charlotte Hornets
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball tools
Sign Up Now