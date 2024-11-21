Jusuf Nurkic News: Brings down double-double in loss

Nurkic had 14 points (5-8 FG, 3-5 3Pt, 1-2 FT), 12 rebounds, three assists, two blocks and three steals over 33 minutes during Wednesday's 138-122 loss to the Knicks.

Nurkic held his own despite an enormous night from Karl-Anthony Towns in the paint. The Suns are relieved to have one of their impact players off the injury report after he joined Kevin Durant (calf) and Bradley Beal (calf) on the sidelines twice over the past week. Nurkic's season has been a mixed bag, as he's performing slightly below his seasonal averages in every major category. Field-goal percentage is the most glaring shortcoming, as his 40.4 percent conversion rate is the lowest of his career, and a full 11 percentage points behind his 2023-24 average.