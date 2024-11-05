Jusuf Nurkic News: Double-double against Sixers
Nurkic recorded 15 points (5-8 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 4-6 FT), 15 rebounds, two assists, one block and two steals over 28 minutes during Monday's 118-116 victory over the 76ers.
The 30-year-old center dominated the glass with Joel Embiid (knee) still sidelined for the Sixers. The double-double was only the second of the season for Nurkic in seven games, as his production has been somewhat feast or famine -- he's pulled down 15 boards in each of the last two games, but managed only seven in total over the prior two contests.
