Jusuf Nurkic News: Double-doubles in start

Nurkic logged 12 points (6-11 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 0-2 FT), 15 rebounds, five assists, one block and one steal in 28 minutes during Friday's 118-117 loss to Cleveland.

Nurkic had his best game since arriving in Charlotte, recording just his ninth double-double of the season. With Mark Williams given the night off for rest purposes, Nurkic stepped into the starting role for the fourth time as a Hornet. However, it wasn't enough to secure the victory as Charlotte fell to their ninth straight loss.