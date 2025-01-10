Jusuf Nurkic News: Falls out of rotation

Nurkic didn't play during Thursday's 123-115 win over the Hawks.

Despite being available for Thursday's contest, Nurkic failed to log any playing time. Since returning from his three-game suspension, the 30-year-old center has been removed from the starting lineup and has now fallen out of the rotation altogether. Mason Plumlee and Oso Ighodaro soaked up all of the center minutes against Atlanta, and it will be worth monitoring to see if this trend continues.