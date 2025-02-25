Jusuf Nurkic News: Fares well as starter

Nurkic notched 12 points (4-6 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 3-4 FT), nine rebounds, three assists, one block and three steals in 27 minutes during Monday's 130-88 loss to Sacramento.

Mark Williams was held out for rest on the front end of the back-to-back set, though he's expected back Tuesday. As a veteran on a rebuilding team, Nurkic may have a tough time securing a consistent role on a nightly basis with Moussa Diabate waiting in the wings.