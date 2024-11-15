Jusuf Nurkic News: Getting green light
Nurkic (ankle) is available for Friday's game against the Thunder, Nick Gallo of the Thunder's official site reports.
Nurkic has been upgraded from questionable to available and will suit up for a second straight contest after a one-game absence due to the ankle issue. He posted three points, 11 rebounds, one assist and three steals in 22 minutes during Wednesday's loss to the Kings.
