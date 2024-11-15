Fantasy Basketball
Jusuf Nurkic News: Getting green light

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on November 15, 2024

Nurkic (ankle) is available for Friday's game against the Thunder, Nick Gallo of the Thunder's official site reports.

Nurkic has been upgraded from questionable to available and will suit up for a second straight contest after a one-game absence due to the ankle issue. He posted three points, 11 rebounds, one assist and three steals in 22 minutes during Wednesday's loss to the Kings.

Jusuf Nurkic
Phoenix Suns
