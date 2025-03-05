Fantasy Basketball
Jusuf Nurkic headshot

Jusuf Nurkic News: Good to go against Minnesota

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on March 5, 2025 at 3:12pm

Nurkic (back) is available for Wednesday's game against Minnesota.

Despite managing back tightness, Nurkic is good to go Wednesday. The veteran big man should operate as Mark Williams' top backup at center against the Timberwolves. Nurkic has averaged 7.4 points, 8.0 rebounds, 4.8 assists, 1.2 steals and 1.2 blocks in 18.9 minutes over five games following the All-Star break.

