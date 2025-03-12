Fantasy Basketball
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Jusuf Nurkic headshot

Jusuf Nurkic News: Green light to play Wednesday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 12, 2025

Nurkic (shin) is available for Wednesday's game against the Hawks.

Nurkic was listed on Tuesday's injury report as questionable due to a left shin contusion, but the issue isn't severe enough for him to miss Wednesday's game. The veteran center has averaged 7.3 points, 7.8 rebounds, 3.3 assists, 1.1 steals and 0.9 blocks over 17.9 minutes per game in his nine outings (including four starts) with the Hornets this season.

Jusuf Nurkic
Charlotte Hornets
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball tools
Sign Up Now