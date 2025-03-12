Jusuf Nurkic News: Green light to play Wednesday

Nurkic (shin) is available for Wednesday's game against the Hawks.

Nurkic was listed on Tuesday's injury report as questionable due to a left shin contusion, but the issue isn't severe enough for him to miss Wednesday's game. The veteran center has averaged 7.3 points, 7.8 rebounds, 3.3 assists, 1.1 steals and 0.9 blocks over 17.9 minutes per game in his nine outings (including four starts) with the Hornets this season.