Jusuf Nurkic News: Issued three-game suspension

Nurkic got into a physical altercation with Naji Marshall in the third quarter of the contest and struck Marshall on the head before being ejected. Nurkic's suspension will begin Saturday at Golden State, meaning his next chance to play will come Jan. 6 against the 76ers. While he's sidelined, Mason Plumlee and Oso Ighodaro should handle most of the center work.