Jusuf Nurkic News: Logs 15 minutes Monday

Nurkic registered four points (1-3 FG, 1-1 3Pt, 1-1 FT), four rebounds, four assists and one steal in 15 minutes during Monday's 117-90 loss to Denver.

Nurkic logged one of his worst performances of the season Monday, as he was limited to just 15 minutes while looking completely overmatched against Nikola Jokic. That said, the fact that he committed four fouls in those 15 minutes wasn't ideal, either. Nurkic is going through a dry spell of late, as he's failed to reach the 15-point mark in his last seven appearances dating back to Nov. 26. He's averaging 9.4 points per game despite shooting 56.5 percent from the floor in that span.