Jusuf Nurkic News: Near 20/20 game

Nurkic produced 20 points (6-8 FG, 3-3 3Pt, 5-6 FT), 18 rebounds, one assist, two blocks and one steal in 33 minutes during Wednesday's 115-112 win over the Heat.

Nurkic was excellent Wednesday, connecting on multiple three-pointers for the first time this season while compiling season highs in points and rebounds. The performance was just Nurkic's third double-double of the campaign, but he's averaging 10.5 points and 10.6 rebounds across 24.4 minutes per game on the year. He's grabbed at least 15 rebounds in three straight contests.