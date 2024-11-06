Fantasy Basketball
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Subscribe Now
Jusuf Nurkic headshot

Jusuf Nurkic News: Near 20/20 game

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on November 6, 2024

Nurkic produced 20 points (6-8 FG, 3-3 3Pt, 5-6 FT), 18 rebounds, one assist, two blocks and one steal in 33 minutes during Wednesday's 115-112 win over the Heat.

Nurkic was excellent Wednesday, connecting on multiple three-pointers for the first time this season while compiling season highs in points and rebounds. The performance was just Nurkic's third double-double of the campaign, but he's averaging 10.5 points and 10.6 rebounds across 24.4 minutes per game on the year. He's grabbed at least 15 rebounds in three straight contests.

Jusuf Nurkic
Phoenix Suns
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball tools
Sign Up Now