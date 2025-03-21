Fantasy Basketball
Jusuf Nurkic headshot

Jusuf Nurkic News: Nearly double-doubles

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on March 21, 2025 at 11:14am

Nurkic registered nine points (3-3 FG, 2-2 3Pt, 1-2 FT) and seven rebounds in 15 minutes during Thursday's 115-98 victory over New York.

Nurkic made the most of his limited minutes off the bench Thursday. Mark Williams is being held out for injury management Friday against the Thunder, leaving the Hornets very shorthanded. Nurkic could be a popular streaming option as a result.

Jusuf Nurkic
Charlotte Hornets
