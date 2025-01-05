Jusuf Nurkic News: Not expected to be in starting unit

Nurkic is expected to be replaced in Phoenix's starting lineup by Mason Plumlee, NBA reporter Chris Haynes reports.

At least temporarily, Nurkic's three-game suspension was the final straw in his starting spot, which has been given to Mason Plumlee. Since signing with the Suns, he has not played outside of their starting lineup, which has needed a relatively cheap post option with Kevin Durant, Devin Booker and Bradley Beal taking up a lot of cap space. This season, Nurkic is averaging 8.8 points, 9.5 rebounds and 1.9 assists, all downgrades compared to those he logged during his first season with Phoenix.