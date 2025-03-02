Jusuf Nurkic News: Not listed on injury report

Nurkic (illness) isn't listed on the injury report for Monday's game against the Warriors.

After missing two straight games due to an illness, Nurkic will suit up Monday. However, he was a healthy DNP against the Warriors on Feb. 25 after appearing in five straight games for the Hornets. He played more than 19 minutes only once during that stretch, and the Hornets will have Mark Williams and Moussa Diabate healthy for Monday's game.