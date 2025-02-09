Jusuf Nurkic News: Not on injury report

Nurkic (trade pending) is not listed on Charlotte's injury report ahead of Sunday's game against the Pistons.

After falling out of the rotation in Phoenix, Nurkic was traded to the Hornets at the deadline and was waiting for the deal to be finalized. It's unclear what Nurkic's role will be in Charlotte, as Mark Williams is sticking around after the trade to the Lakers fell through and Moussa Diabate recently got a promotion.