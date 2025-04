Nurkic won't start Friday's game against the Celtics.

With Mark Williams (foot) and Moussa Diabate (illness) sidelined, Nurkic drew a spot start Wednesday and posted 26 points (12-19 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 2-4 FT), nine rebounds and four assists in 26 minutes during a 126-96 loss to the Raptors. However, with Williams back in action, Nurkic will operate off the bench Friday.