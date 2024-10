Nurkic contributed two points (1-6 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 0-1 FT), four rebounds and two blocks over 15 minutes during Monday's 109-105 victory over the Lakers.

Nurkic had a nightmare outing Monday, and the Suns struggled mightily whenever he was on the floor. Mason Plumlee played 26 minutes as a result, and this could be a worrying trend to monitor for Nurkic's fantasy managers moving forward.