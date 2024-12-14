Jusuf Nurkic News: Productive in big minutes in return

Nurkic (thigh) turned in 12 points (6-7 FG, 0-1 3Pt), seven rebounds, three blocks and one steal across 31 minutes in Friday's 134-126 win over the Jazz.

Nurkic reclaimed his spot in the starting five after missing the last five games, initially due to a left ankle sprain and then due to a right thigh contusion. He faced no restrictions in his return, clearing the 30-minute mark while setting a new season high with three blocks. Nurkic's health has been shaky this season and his minutes have been volatile, but if he can replicate Friday's line with any sort of regularity, he'll be worthy of a roster spot in 12-team points and category leagues.