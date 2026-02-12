Jusuf Nurkic headshot

Jusuf Nurkic News: Productive ways continue

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on February 12, 2026 at 12:42pm

Nurkic finished with eight points (4-6 FG, 0-1 3Pt), nine rebounds, four assists and one steal in 26 minutes during Wednesday's 121-93 victory over Sacramento.

Utah's intentions when it comes to how much Nurkic will play down the stretch remain unclear, but what's certain is that the veteran center is producing at a high level when available. Nurkic has averaged 14.7 points, 11.8 rebounds, 5.9 assists, 1.0 steals and 1.1 three-pointers in 29.4 minutes per contest in his last 16 games, shooting 47.2 percent from long range during this period.

Jusuf Nurkic
Utah Jazz
