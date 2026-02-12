Jusuf Nurkic News: Productive ways continue
Nurkic finished with eight points (4-6 FG, 0-1 3Pt), nine rebounds, four assists and one steal in 26 minutes during Wednesday's 121-93 victory over Sacramento.
Utah's intentions when it comes to how much Nurkic will play down the stretch remain unclear, but what's certain is that the veteran center is producing at a high level when available. Nurkic has averaged 14.7 points, 11.8 rebounds, 5.9 assists, 1.0 steals and 1.1 three-pointers in 29.4 minutes per contest in his last 16 games, shooting 47.2 percent from long range during this period.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Jusuf Nurkic See More
-
DFS NBA
NBA Pick'Em Today: Pick6, Sleeper, and PrizePicks for Wednesday, February 11Yesterday
-
NBA Waiver Wire
Fantasy Basketball Waiver Wire: Must-Add Pickups for Week 176 days ago
-
DraftKings NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Tuesday, February 39 days ago
-
FanDuel NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Lineup Plays and Strategy for Tuesday, February 39 days ago
-
NBA Start/Sit
Fantasy Basketball Week 16 Start/Sit: The Moose Is Loose10 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Jusuf Nurkic See More